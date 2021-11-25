× Expand William Bottomley 2020 Season

High Country Lights is an animated Christmas light show featuring thousands of lights choreographed to your favorite sounds of the season on a low-power radio frequency - 95.9FM. The show can be seen nightly starting at 6:00 p.m, November 25, 2021 - January 2, 2022. It ends at 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday. Admission is free.

We are a family-friendly Christmas display centered around seasonal fun, excitement, and tradition for children of all ages. During the busy time of the year, it's one way of bringing loved ones together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas. Without a doubt, it's the most wonderful time of the year.