Hiawassee Pro Rodeo
to
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
Labor Day Weekend!
Saturday & Sunday September 2nd & 3rd, 2023
Gates open at 6pm. Rodeo begins at 8pm.
Enjoy the best bucking horses, bulls, world class contestants from all over the United States and Canada, and the top of the line specialty acts! This is a family event that will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat with live entertainment!
Tickets: Admission: $20 per person. 5 & under Free!
*Processing fees apply to each purchase.
Vendors include:
- Turkey legs smoked or fried, peanuts, kettle corn, smoothie drink
- Shaved Ice & pretzels
- Hot dogs, hamburgers, philly cheese steak, lemonade
- Nachos, Pizza, drinks
- T-shirts wide variety
- Western Boutique-Cherokee Rose
- Inflatables and bucking bull
- Brown's BBQ
- Georgia Mountain Ice Cream
Info
