Hiawassee Pro Rodeo

Labor Day Weekend!

Saturday & Sunday September 2nd & 3rd, 2023

Gates open at 6pm. Rodeo begins at 8pm.

Enjoy the best bucking horses, bulls, world class contestants from all over the United States and Canada, and the top of the line specialty acts! This is a family event that will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat with live entertainment!

Tickets: Admission: $20 per person. 5 & under Free!

*Processing fees apply to each purchase.

