× Expand Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

Hiawassee Highlands Wine Festival

Saturday, May 11th

11am-5pm

Enjoy:

20 acres of a beautiful Rhododendron gardens

30+ Wineries offering Tastings

Live Music all Day

Photo Ops

Mountain Views

Lake Views

Food Vendors

Arts & Craft vendors

Free Parking

Tickets:

Advance Tickets: $40.00

At the Gate: $45.00

Age 16-20 $25.00

Age 15 and under free

Wine by the bottle will be available to purchase. While there is an ATM on site, we do encourage you to bring cash to purchase wine by the bottle to take home with you.

The Hiawassee Highlands Wine Festival will be on Saturday, May 11th. Enjoy music by Wyatt Espalin & friends on two stages, arts and crafts, food trucks, and tours of the blooming Hamilton Rhododendron Gardens.

Featured Wineries:

Accent Cellars

Buckley Vineyards

Cairn View Winery

Cavender Creek Vineyards

Cloudland Vineyards

Crane Creek

Engelheim Vineyards

Etowah Meadery

Grandaddy Mimm's Distilling Co

Hightower Creek

Horse Creek Winery

Kaya Vineyard & Winery

Living Water Winery

Montaluce Winery

Mulberry Springs Vineyard & Winery

Odom Springs Vineyard

Painted Horse Winery

Paradise Hills Winery

Paulk Vineyards

Reece's Cider Company

RM Rose & Company Distillers

Roadside Distilling

Sweet Acre Farms Winery

Tesnatee River Winery & Meadery

The Cottage Vineyard & Winery

Tiger Mountain Vineyards

Trillium Vineyard

Yonah Mountain Vineyards