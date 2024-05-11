Hiawassee Highlands Wine Festival
to
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
Hiawassee Highlands Wine Festival
Saturday, May 11th
11am-5pm
Enjoy:
20 acres of a beautiful Rhododendron gardens
30+ Wineries offering Tastings
Live Music all Day
Photo Ops
Mountain Views
Lake Views
Food Vendors
Arts & Craft vendors
Free Parking
Tickets:
Advance Tickets: $40.00
At the Gate: $45.00
Age 16-20 $25.00
Age 15 and under free
Wine by the bottle will be available to purchase. While there is an ATM on site, we do encourage you to bring cash to purchase wine by the bottle to take home with you.
The Hiawassee Highlands Wine Festival will be on Saturday, May 11th. Enjoy music by Wyatt Espalin & friends on two stages, arts and crafts, food trucks, and tours of the blooming Hamilton Rhododendron Gardens.
Featured Wineries:
Accent Cellars
Buckley Vineyards
Cairn View Winery
Cavender Creek Vineyards
Cloudland Vineyards
Crane Creek
Engelheim Vineyards
Etowah Meadery
Grandaddy Mimm's Distilling Co
Hightower Creek
Horse Creek Winery
Kaya Vineyard & Winery
Living Water Winery
Montaluce Winery
Mulberry Springs Vineyard & Winery
Odom Springs Vineyard
Painted Horse Winery
Paradise Hills Winery
Paulk Vineyards
Reece's Cider Company
RM Rose & Company Distillers
Roadside Distilling
Sweet Acre Farms Winery
Tesnatee River Winery & Meadery
The Cottage Vineyard & Winery
Tiger Mountain Vineyards
Trillium Vineyard
Yonah Mountain Vineyards