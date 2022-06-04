Hermitage Homecoming: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Waltons

× Expand https://smashinginterviews.com/interviews/actors/michael-learned-interview-the-waltons-reunion-and-50th-anniversary Michael Learned

On Saturday June 4, Hermitage Roanoke will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the television series The Waltons, a long-running CBS series about a Depression-era family living in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, with a cookout, live music, and a meet-and-greet with Michael Learned, a four-time Emmy Award winner best known for her role as Olivia Walton on The Waltons television series, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meet-and-greet with Learned, as well as a ticket for the cookout on the patio costs $10 and will be available for purchase at the event. Photos with Learned will also be available for purchase.

All proceeds from Hermitage Homecoming will benefit the Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley, a program committed to providing compassionate and stimulating daytime care for dependent adults.