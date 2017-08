Back by popular demand, our Christmas Village festival spans two weekends (Fri-Sat) and brings a close to our 2017 season! Enjoy the lighted village, live nativity, visits to Santa, baked goodies, and all sorts of special handmade Christmas gifts!

December 1-2, 8-9 5 - 9 p.m. (special hours, farm closed during the day)

$5 admission all ages!