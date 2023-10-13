Heritage Days
to
Heritage Association of Rogersville, Inc 415 South Depot Street, Rogersville, Tennessee 37857
Rogersville Heritage Days
October 13, 14 & 15, 2023
Heritage Days – a traditional community celebration of Rogersville’s unique heritage. The festival showcases traditional music, storytellers, and dancers, special activities for Children, demonstrations of pioneer skills, antique quilts, cars and farm equipment, a juried craft show, and a food court to delight everyone!
Heritage Days Friday night's activities include the costumed children’s parade, the Chili Cook-off in the Hale Springs Inn courtyard, and the antique car cruise-in. Please note that craft booths and shows will not be open on Friday evening.
Saturday & Sunday are devoted to activities to please everyone, including:
- Over 100 juried craft artists offering a wide variety of lovely hand-made items
- Craft Demonstrations
- Traditional Appalachian music
- Appalachian Dancers
- Civil War Calvary Reenactors at Crockett Spring Park
- Art & Photography Show
- Heritage Children’s Train
- Festival Food