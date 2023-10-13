Heritage Days

October 13, 14 & 15, 2023

Heritage Days – a traditional community celebration of Rogersville’s unique heritage. The festival showcases traditional music, storytellers, and dancers, special activities for Children, demonstrations of pioneer skills, antique quilts, cars and farm equipment, a juried craft show, and a food court to delight everyone!

Heritage Days Friday night's activities include the costumed children’s parade, the Chili Cook-off in the Hale Springs Inn courtyard, and the antique car cruise-in. Please note that craft booths and shows will not be open on Friday evening.

Saturday & Sunday are devoted to activities to please everyone, including:

  • Over 100 juried craft artists offering a wide variety of lovely hand-made items
  • Craft Demonstrations
  • Traditional Appalachian music
  • Appalachian Dancers
  • Civil War Calvary Reenactors at Crockett Spring Park
  • Art & Photography Show
  • Heritage Children’s Train
  • Festival Food

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
