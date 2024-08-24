Heritage Day!

Family-Friendly Fun on August 24th 2024

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

At our new location 4 E. Main St, along Main St, and at 300 Pepper St Christiansburg

Join us for a journey back in time at Heritage Day 2024, sponsored by the Montgomery Museum of Art & History! Immerse yourself in the rich history of Christiansburg, VA, on August 24, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, in downtown Christiansburg, 4 E Main St. & 300 South Pepper St.

Step into the past with over 40 vendors showcasing crafts, artifacts, and more. Indulge your taste buds with a variety of delectable treats from food trucks while enjoying the delightful tunes of live music and dance throughout the day. Keep the little ones entertained with a hayride and specially curated activities just for them!

Dive into the stories of our town’s fascinating past through captivating art and history exhibits, and don’t miss the chance to bid on unique items at our silent auction. Visit the Montgomery Museum Gardens for a native plant sale and learn about our local agriculture.

Embrace the spirit of the 1800s by dressing up in period garb – highly encouraged for all participants! Whether you’re a history enthusiast or simply looking for a day of fun, Heritage Day promises an unforgettable experience for everyone.

Save the date, invite your friends and family, and let's make Heritage Day 2024 a celebration of our shared history and community spirit. See you there!