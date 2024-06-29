Heritage Day with Bolick & Traditions Pottery

Bolick and Traditions Pottery 4443 Bolick Road, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645

Showcase of traditional crafts and music, plus the unloading of the old-fashioned wood-fired kiln! Have your pick of limited wood-fired pieces at 10am. Free admission. Traditions Pottery Studio, 10am-4pm.

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
828-295-5099
