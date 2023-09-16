Henry Street Heritage Festival

Elmwood Park Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The Henry Street Heritage Festival presented by Truist, for a community event presenting an array of diverse regional and national live entertainment, educational forums, and exposure to African-American heritage as expressed through the performing arts, crafts, cuisines, customs, merchandise, and children’s activities.  Enjoy a fun filled day with the family starting at 1 pm at Elmwood Park!

FREE until 5pm! Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the entertainment on Franklin Rd. Gates open at 12:30 pm. 

Evening Concert with a national artist to be announced soon. Stay tuned… Gates open at 5pm at the Elmwood Park Amphitheater ( No lawn chairs, Stadium seats only)

Proceeds provide the primary resources to support the ongoing programs and operations of the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
540-857-4395
