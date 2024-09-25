× Expand Henry County VA Fair

The Henry County Fair will be held at the Martinsville Speedway and will be held during the same week as the Late Model Stock Car Race. Families from across the region will enjoy this fun, family friendly event that will occur over four days and feature a variety of attractions.

Come and enjoy a long weekend in Martinsville, VA and attend the fair and stay for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Race. Visit https://www.martinsvillespeedway.com/ to purchase tickets for the race.

The Fair

The Henry County Fair will be held on September 25 - 28, 2024.

The Fun

We will offer great food, attractions, entertainment, special events, beauty pageant and 4H competitions.