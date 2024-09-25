Henry County Fair
Martinsville Speedway 340 Speedway Road, Ridgeway, Virginia 24148
Henry County VA Fair
The Henry County Fair will be held at the Martinsville Speedway and will be held during the same week as the Late Model Stock Car Race. Families from across the region will enjoy this fun, family friendly event that will occur over four days and feature a variety of attractions.
Come and enjoy a long weekend in Martinsville, VA and attend the fair and stay for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Race. Visit https://www.martinsvillespeedway.com/ to purchase tickets for the race.
The Fair
The Henry County Fair will be held on September 25 - 28, 2024.
The Fun
We will offer great food, attractions, entertainment, special events, beauty pageant and 4H competitions.