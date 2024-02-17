Helen Winter Art Festival
to
Helen Arts and Heritage Center 25 Chattahoochee Strausse, Helen, Georgia 30545
Enjoy two-days of the regions finest artists and craft persons. Original/handmade works.
Dates & Hours:
SATURDAY, February 17
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
SUNDAY, February 18
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Arts and crafts festival held on the property of Helen Arts & Heritage Center in conjunction with the area's WinterFest Event. Enjoy demonstrating artists, handcrafted art and fine crafts from Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas.

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs