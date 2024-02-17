Helen Winter Art Festival

to

Helen Arts and Heritage Center 25 Chattahoochee Strausse, Helen, Georgia 30545

Enjoy two-days of the regions finest artists and craft persons. Original/handmade works.

Dates & Hours:

SATURDAY, February 17

 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, February 18  

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Arts and crafts festival held on the property of Helen Arts & Heritage Center in conjunction with the area's WinterFest Event. Enjoy demonstrating artists, handcrafted art and fine crafts from Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas. 

Info

Helen Arts and Heritage Center 25 Chattahoochee Strausse, Helen, Georgia 30545
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
to
Google Calendar - Helen Winter Art Festival - 2024-02-17 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Helen Winter Art Festival - 2024-02-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Helen Winter Art Festival - 2024-02-17 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Helen Winter Art Festival - 2024-02-17 00:00:00 ical