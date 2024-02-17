Helen Winter Art Festival

Enjoy two-days of the regions finest artists and craft persons. Original/handmade works.

Dates & Hours:

SATURDAY, February 17

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, February 18

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Arts and crafts festival held on the property of Helen Arts & Heritage Center in conjunction with the area's WinterFest Event. Enjoy demonstrating artists, handcrafted art and fine crafts from Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas.