Helen Huttengaudi Pub Crawl & Scavenger Hunt

Join us for a fun 2-day event!

In Bavaria, a "Hüttengaudi" is a fun-filled evening of drinking, playing music, singing and dancing where everyone really lets loose. Here in Helen, this experience begins with a pub crawl and scavenger hunt, followed by a night at the restaurant of your choice for live entertainment. To play:

Visit any of the participating businesses to pick up your card and begin your journey. Cards will be available beginning on Friday, so you have plenty of time to complete both the pub crawl and the scavenger hunt.

Get your card punched at each of the participating businesses. No purchase necessary.

Locate the answer to each of the clues of the scavenger hunt. The clues will be on the back of your card. Record your answer on the space provided.

Turn in your card at the Hofbrauhaus Restaurant by 6:00 PM. Cards will not be accepted after 6:00 PM!

Winner will be the person that collects the most answers to the clues of the scavenger hunt and visits the most participating businesses. If there is more than one person who completes both tasks, the cards will be placed in a drawing for the prize—a 2 liter oak barrel! Drawing will take place during a Facebook Live event at 6:30 in front of the Hofbrauhaus. Must be present to win.

Contact Faschingsverein Helen for more information: facebook.com/fvhelen