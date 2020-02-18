Hedy Lamarr | Chautauqua Talk

Free event and parking

More Info: HistoryComesAlive.org or 864-244-1499

Join an audience that loves talking back to history to discuss Hedy Lamarr – with Kevin Treu, PhD, Chair of the Computer Science Department at Furman University, longtime Upstate actor, director and playwright and advocate for women in STEM fields.

Who would have believed that “The Most Beautiful Woman in the World,” Hollywood star Hedy Lamarr, was a genuine celling crasher scientist whose groundbreaking invention revolutionized modern communication, and made your cell phone, GPS, and Wi-Fi possible? But there’s no law that says an inventor can’t be beautiful. – Let’s talk about it.

This event is NOT a costumed performance. Hedy Lamarr will be performed by Judith Kalaora in the Chautauqua History Comes Alive Festival (June 12 – 21.)