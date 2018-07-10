Heather Forest: Teller-In-Residence

Heather Forest enchants audiences with her unique minstrel style of storytelling. Interweaving original music, poetry and the sung and spoken word, she brings elegance, wit, and the poet’s touch to homespun stories and classic tales from the treasury of world folklore.

Forest has been featured at major storytelling festivals around the globe, and is an award-winning recording artist and author. She is a recipient of the Storytelling Circle of Excellence Award.

“Her stories seamlessly and effortlessly move from the musical song to the spoken word and back again creating anew the form of the minstrel storyteller that is most uncommon in our day.” –Open Hand Theater

Ticket Prices: Adult $12 Senior $11

Time: 2 PM - 3 PM Daily Tuesday - Saturday