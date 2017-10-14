Have A Heart for Head Start Family Fun Day

Oct. 14, 2017, 11 a.m.--4 p.m., Booster Park, Near Orange County Airport

Live Music, Native American Dancers & Carriage Rides by Breckenridge Carriages will highlight this year’s 3rd Annual “Have a Heart for Head Start” Family Fun Day on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Booster Park, Route 20, near the Orange County Airport. Designed to benefit Orange County Head Start, the event will also feature a K-9 Demonstration, Face Painting, Petting Zoo & various ongoing games for children. Live Music will be provided by Grammy Nominated Artist Donna Burkewicz with Samir Moussa as well as by Brad Seay with Southern Crossroads. Prizes awarded throughout the day include a Husky 455 Chainsaw, a 32” Samsung TV & two UVA Football Tickets. Admission is free to the event, with proceeds from the numerous vendors and from prize tickets going to support Orange County Head Start activities. For more information about Family Fun Day & other Head Start activities, visit Orange, Virginia’s “Have A Heart For Head Start” Facebook page or call 540-661-4470.