Haunted Ghost Walk

to

Georgia Racing Hall of Fame 415 Highway 53 East, Dawsonville, Georgia 30534

Oct 20th - Oct 21st @ 7:00 PM

  • Admission: $15 Adults / $10 Kids 12 & Under

IT'S SPOOKY SEASON!

When: Friday and Saturday nights, October 20-21. Tours start at 7:00pm and the last tour begins at 8:30pm.

Where: Start & end at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame - with a ghost story told inside the Museum! You will also hear creepy ghost stories at each stop!

Who: You and your family, of course! Your admission ticket includes a hay ride to carry groups to each stop.

Tour Stops: Georgia Racing Hall of Fame, Dawsonville City Cemetery, Town Jail, Old Courthouse, and the Dawsonville Pool Room.

Info

Festivals & Fairs
