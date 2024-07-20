Harvest Festival
to
Hardman Farm Historic Site 143 Highway 17, Sautee, Georgia 30571
Governor Hardman grew several acres of corn to feed his livestock. The UGA White County Extension and Hardman Farm have grown a field of pesticide free corn. Harvest your own corn and enjoy music, participate in a sweet-corn taste test, play old fashioned games, pet farm animals and more.
Enjoy a beautiful day in the Valley with music, games and treats. Grounds admission to the festival is $8 per person and includes farm fresh corn.
Admission: $8. Children 5 and under: Free
Event Phone: 706-878-1077
Location
143 Highway 17
Sautee Nacoochee, GA United States 30571