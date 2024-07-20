Harvest Festival

to

Hardman Farm Historic Site 143 Highway 17, Sautee, Georgia 30571

Governor Hardman grew several acres of corn to feed his livestock. The UGA White County Extension and Hardman Farm have grown a field of pesticide free corn. Harvest your own corn and enjoy music, participate in a sweet-corn taste test, play old fashioned games, pet farm animals and more.

Enjoy a beautiful day in the Valley with music, games and treats. Grounds admission to the festival is $8 per person and includes farm fresh corn.

Admission: $8. Children 5 and under: Free

Event Phone: 706-878-1077

Location

Hardman Farm Historic Site

143 Highway 17

Sautee Nacoochee, GA United States 30571

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to
