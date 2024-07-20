Harvest Festival

Governor Hardman grew several acres of corn to feed his livestock. The UGA White County Extension and Hardman Farm have grown a field of pesticide free corn. Harvest your own corn and enjoy music, participate in a sweet-corn taste test, play old fashioned games, pet farm animals and more.

Enjoy a beautiful day in the Valley with music, games and treats. Grounds admission to the festival is $8 per person and includes farm fresh corn.

Admission: $8. Children 5 and under: Free

Event Phone: 706-878-1077

Location

Hardman Farm Historic Site

143 Highway 17

Sautee Nacoochee, GA United States 30571