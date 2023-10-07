Harvest Festival

to

Rockbridge Vineyard 35 Hillview Lane, Raphine, Virginia 24472

Help us celebrate our 30th annual Harvest Festival with wine, beer, music, food, and vendors.

We are offering self guided flights of beer, pints, or wine by the glass or bottle. Please come enjoy music, beer and wine.

Music by Greenhouse from 12 pm to 2:30 pm.

Music by The Late Night Stumblers 3-5 pm

Cover Fee is $10 Per person, current wine club members no charge.

Current Wine club members will get a complimentary glass of wine or a pint of beer!

Food Truck Will by Island Wheels, a Caribbean Fusion Truck

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
540-377-6204
