Harriet Tubman – ‘The Journey to Freedom,’ Traveling Sculpture

to

Bridge Park 76 Railroad Ave, Sylva, North Carolina 28779

The 9-foot, bronze traveling sculpture created by Emmy and Academy Award-winning Cashiers artist, Wesley Wofford will be on public display in Sylva from September 20 to mid-December 2021. An official unveiling will take place on September 26 from 2-4pm in Bridge Park, 76 Railroad Avenue.

Info

Bridge Park 76 Railroad Ave, Sylva, North Carolina 28779
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Harriet Tubman – ‘The Journey to Freedom,’ Traveling Sculpture - 2021-09-20 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Harriet Tubman – ‘The Journey to Freedom,’ Traveling Sculpture - 2021-09-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Harriet Tubman – ‘The Journey to Freedom,’ Traveling Sculpture - 2021-09-20 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Harriet Tubman – ‘The Journey to Freedom,’ Traveling Sculpture - 2021-09-20 00:00:00 ical