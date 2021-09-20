× Expand by Wofford Sculpture Studio Harriet Tubman – ‘The Journey to Freedom,’ Traveling Sculpture

The 9-foot, bronze traveling sculpture created by Emmy and Academy Award-winning Cashiers artist, Wesley Wofford will be on public display in Sylva from September 20 to mid-December 2021. An official unveiling will take place on September 26 from 2-4pm in Bridge Park, 76 Railroad Avenue.