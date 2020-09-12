Happy Together Tour

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Hiawassee, Georgia

Enjoy an evening of hit after hit…after HIT! 

The Happy Together Tour features:

- THE TURTLES

- CHUCK NEGRON (formerly of Three Dog Night)

- THE ASSOCIATION

- MARK LINDSAY (Former Lead Singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders)

- THE VOGUES

- THE COWSILLS

You will go home whistling the soundtrack of the ’60s and ’70s!

All tickets are $45 plus handling

Info

Concerts & Live Music
706-896-4191
