Happy Together Tour

Enjoy an evening of hit after hit…after HIT!

The Happy Together Tour features:

- THE TURTLES

- CHUCK NEGRON (formerly of Three Dog Night)

- THE ASSOCIATION

- MARK LINDSAY (Former Lead Singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders)

- THE VOGUES

- THE COWSILLS

You will go home whistling the soundtrack of the ’60s and ’70s!

All tickets are $45 plus handling