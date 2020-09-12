Happy Together Tour
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Hiawassee, Georgia
×
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
Happy Together 2020_V2
Happy Together Tour
Enjoy an evening of hit after hit…after HIT!
The Happy Together Tour features:
- THE TURTLES
- CHUCK NEGRON (formerly of Three Dog Night)
- THE ASSOCIATION
- MARK LINDSAY (Former Lead Singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders)
- THE VOGUES
- THE COWSILLS
You will go home whistling the soundtrack of the ’60s and ’70s!
All tickets are $45 plus handling
Info
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Hiawassee, Georgia
Concerts & Live Music