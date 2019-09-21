Hank Williams Tribute & Beer Festival

Prolific Country-Western singer songwriter Hank Williams’s, Sr. ended his last ride in Oak Hill, WV on January 1, 1953. Join us in celebration of his musical legacy, one that has inspired numerous generations of musicians, with local craft beer, wine, food, a Hank Williams’s Tribute concert, and a classic car cruise-in. Admission is free, but tickets can be purchased at the event for craft beer. Look us up on Facebook for updates on additional entertainment. Destination Downtown Oak Hill!