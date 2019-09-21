Hank Williams Tribute & Beer Festival

Lively Family Amphitheater 44 Kelly Ave, Oak Hill, West Virginia 25901

Prolific Country-Western singer songwriter Hank Williams’s, Sr. ended his last ride in Oak Hill, WV on January 1, 1953. Join us in celebration of his musical legacy, one that has inspired numerous generations of musicians, with local craft beer, wine, food, a Hank Williams’s Tribute concert, and a classic car cruise-in. Admission is free, but tickets can be purchased at the event for craft beer. Look us up on Facebook for updates on additional entertainment. Destination Downtown Oak Hill!

Lively Family Amphitheater 44 Kelly Ave, Oak Hill, West Virginia 25901 View Map
304-465-5617
