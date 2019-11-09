Meets in Log Cabin in Historic Area.

Does exploring food and recipes of the past, cooked over an open fire, appeal to you? Join Historian Rebecca Suerdieck in the park's historic Log Cabin for a hands-on hearth cooking workshop to learn historically accurate cooking techniques. Recreate recipes from 17th, 18th and 19th century sources and taste everything you make in class.

Cost of the workshop is $95. Registration is required, and space is limited. To register, go to http://17thcvirginiacook.wixsite.com/workshops. Pay tuition fee of $70 at registration, and $25 the day of the workshop for materials.

Parking fee is included in registration. Participants must be 16 years of age or older. Please arrive by 9:45 a.m., as workshop will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m.