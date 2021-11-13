× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Hearth cooking

Log Cabin in the Historic Area

Does exploring food and recipes of the past, cooked over an open fire, appeal to you? Join Historian Rebecca Suerdieck in the park's historic Log Cabin for a hands-on hearth cooking workshop to learn historically accurate cooking techniques. Recreate recipes from 17th, 18th and 19th-century sources and taste everything you make in class.

The cost per participant is $165. Registration is required and space is limited. Register at https://17thcvirginiacook.wixsite.com/workshops/skymeadowsstatepark. The $145 tuition fee is paid at registration, and an additional $20 materials fee is paid on the day of the class. Participants must be 16 years of age or older. Parking fee is included in registration. Please arrive by 9:45 a.m. as the workshop will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m.