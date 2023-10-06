Hands & Harvest Festival
Highland County, VA Highland County, Virginia
Hands & Harvest Festival fun!
Celebrate the beauty and bounty of fall with the annual Hands & Harvest Festival in Highland County, Virginia! Enjoy a fun family-friendly weekend in our rural mountain community with a Harvest Trail of farms, live entertainment, arts & crafts vendors, seasonal food, artist demonstrations, and much more!
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family