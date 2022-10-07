× Expand Highland County Chamber of Commerce Fun at the Hands & Harvest Festival in Highland County, Virginia!

Celebrate the beauty and bounty of fall with the annual Hands & Harvest Festival in Highland County, Virginia!

Enjoy a fun family-friendly weekend in our rural mountain community. Travel the Harvest Trail with tours of farms and maple sugar camps where you can taste freshly-cooked apple butter and freshly-pressed cider. Shop unique, one-of-a-kind gifts from arts & crafts vendors, watch artist demonstrations, enjoy live entertainment, climb over 100 steps up the Sounding Knob Fire Tower for breathtaking views, and take part in so much more for the entire family!