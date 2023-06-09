Handmade Music School Workshops: Joy Jammers

The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street, Floyd, Virginia 24091

Music Class for Babies, Toddlers, and Young Children on the Back Porch of The Floyd Country Store

Cost is $15 per child for drop-in, four-class passes are available for $48 (or $12 per class). Additional siblings are half price.

Joy Jammers is a joyful, interactive group musical experience for children and their caregivers at The Floyd Country Store. These FUN and developmentally appropriate classes are produced by Kari Kovick and Heart of a Child Music Education and foster a love of music while building foundational musical skills, safe connection, secure attachment, and healthy community.

