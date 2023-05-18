Handmade Music School Workshops: 3-Part Partner Dance Class with Stephanie Wolf & Bruce Hilditch

× Expand Floyd Country Store

At The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $45

The Handmade Music School will be offering dance lessons for folks wanting to learn country 2-step. The class will focus on how to connect with a partner and learning to hear the music. We will introduce ways to respond easily and consistently to the music's rhythms, simple turns, and a few embellishments that will enhance the dance experience! Workshops take place at Floyd Country Store immediately prior to Honky Tonk Thursdays, so participants can stay and try out their new moves on the dance floor with the instructors there to assist.

The Handmade Music School is dedicated to teaching traditional music and dance from Floyd County and beyond. Handmade Music School offers lessons, classes, workshops and camps throughout the year. www.handmademusicschool.com