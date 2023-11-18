Hammer In: Blacksmith Weekend

× Expand Frontier Culture Museum

Join us for a Hammer-In! Blacksmiths from across the country will be coming to the Frontier Culture Museum to showcase their skills and sell their wares. This event will be Saturday, November 18, from 9 AM - 5 PM and is a general admission ticketed event. The event will also feature a forging contest and an iron in the hat raffle.

Want to be a vendor? Email events@fcmv.virginia.gov. Vendor applications close on November 4, 2023.