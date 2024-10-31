"Fangtastic" Halloween at the Fairgrounds
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
Halloween at the Fairgrounds
Thursday, October 31st
5pm-9pm
Free Admission
Join the City of Hiawassee for Trick or Treating fun at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds! Bring your little ghosts & goblins to show off their costumes and get lots of candy from local businesses. It's sure to be a spooktacular time!
