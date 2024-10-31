"Fangtastic" Halloween at the Fairgrounds

to

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546

Halloween at the Fairgrounds

Thursday, October 31st

5pm-9pm

Free Admission

Join the City of Hiawassee for Trick or Treating fun at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds! Bring your little ghosts & goblins to show off their costumes and get lots of candy from local businesses. It's sure to be a spooktacular time! 

Info

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - "Fangtastic" Halloween at the Fairgrounds - 2024-10-31 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "Fangtastic" Halloween at the Fairgrounds - 2024-10-31 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "Fangtastic" Halloween at the Fairgrounds - 2024-10-31 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - "Fangtastic" Halloween at the Fairgrounds - 2024-10-31 17:00:00 ical