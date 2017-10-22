Halloween 5K

As part of our Rest and Rejuvenation Fall Farm Days weekend, this fun Halloween-themed trail race promises fun and adventure for everyone. Runners, walkers and families are encouraged to wear costumes and do their best to conquer the course while completing all five fun stations along the way. There will be treats, and there will be tricks (evil laugh). Achieve a sticker at all five locations and receive a voucher for a free pumpkin from the park's pick-your-own patch.

At the end of the race, join facilitating organization Roots and Rocks Adventure for music, an awesome recovery tent provided by Performance Sport & Spine, and an abundance of post-race food. Stick around for awards for the top three finishers overall and for each 10-year age group, as well as great random prizes. Afterwards, be sure to take your voucher to the park's Historic Area to get your pumpkin and continue the Fall Farm Days fun.

Registration is $30. To register, go to: https://runsignup.com/race/va/Paris/trickortreat.