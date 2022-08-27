Habitat Detectives: A Late-Summer Children's Walk

to

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Sensory Explorers’ Trail

Join Virginia Master Naturalist and teacher, Barbara Ermler, on a walk of exploration. Use your five senses to uncover clues to how various organisms – plants, animals, and more - work together to survive in this forest community. Explore what makes these communities unique and thriving. Recommended for children ages 7 - 11, with guardians. The walk will meet at the Sensory Explorer Trailhead in the Picnic area. This guided less than a mile walk will be approximately one hour.

$10/car parking fee.

Info

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
540-592-3556
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Habitat Detectives: A Late-Summer Children's Walk - 2022-08-27 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Habitat Detectives: A Late-Summer Children's Walk - 2022-08-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Habitat Detectives: A Late-Summer Children's Walk - 2022-08-27 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Habitat Detectives: A Late-Summer Children's Walk - 2022-08-27 10:00:00 ical