Carl Powell Ceramic artist Helen Purdum.

During the bi-annual Grovewood Village Studio Tour, the resident artists at Grovewood Village will open up their studios to the public, allowing visitors to gain insight into their creative process and view their most recent works. The artists will also have works for sale next door at Grovewood Gallery, which will be offering 10% off almost all merchandise. Metro Wines will be on-site serving complimentary wine and non-alcoholic drinks.