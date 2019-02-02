Groundhog Day at Chimney Rock Park

Greta the Groundhog comes out of her den at Chimney Rock Park to search for her shadow to predict our next six weeks of winter weather. Onlookers will gather at 10:30 AM. If Greta sees her shadow, then the prediction is for six more weeks of wintry weather. If she does not see her shadow, there will be an early spring.

This famous folklore has been around since the 1880s with the celebrity groundhog Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania. Greta will have help at Chimney Rock, since other members of the park's nature center will come out to greet guests with animal educators.

Grady's Animal Discover Den is named for Greata's predecessor. It's home to many small animals including reptiles and amphibians. Nearby is the Great Woodland Adventure trail, designed for kids of all ages with 12 Discovery Stations with locally-made sculptures that entertain and educate.

This event is included in park admission (and free to annual passholders).