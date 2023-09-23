Grilling in the Gap Fall Festival
Downtown Big Stone Gap Big Stone Gap, Virginia 24219
×
Grilling in the Gap
Location:
Downtown Big Stone Gap
Date:
September 23th, 2023
Description
GRILLING IN THE GAP (Steak cook-off), THE CUB RUN, THE GRIZZLY CHALLENGE, Music all day and all night on the BIG STAGE craft beers, food vendors, inflatables. Fun for all!
Music Line Up : SIX GUN, Craig Street Ramblers, and Shawn Stone Band!! DJ JP will be your host for the day!
Info
Downtown Big Stone Gap Big Stone Gap, Virginia 24219
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family