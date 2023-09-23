Grilling in the Gap Fall Festival

× Expand Grilling in the Gap

Location:

Downtown Big Stone Gap

Date:

September 23th, 2023

Description

GRILLING IN THE GAP (Steak cook-off), THE CUB RUN, THE GRIZZLY CHALLENGE, Music all day and all night on the BIG STAGE craft beers, food vendors, inflatables. Fun for all!

Music Line Up : SIX GUN, Craig Street Ramblers, and Shawn Stone Band!! DJ JP will be your host for the day!