Get ready to go around the world in a day, enjoying the sights, sounds and tastes of multiple cultures at Greer City Park and Greer City Hall. The Greer Goes Global International Festival brings a sampling of the many cultures that make up the Greater Greer Community and Upstate South Carolina.

Learn more about more than 40 countries from representatives at each booth. Enjoy native performances and perhaps even give the musical instruments a try yourself.

Grab a snack from one of the many vendors on the City Park promenade or a food truck. You'll find everything from gyros to fajitas here!

Children will love the arts and crafts activities representing various countries. From making native masks to showing off henna tattoos, the Greer Goes Global International Festival is for kids of all ages. Check out the website and then plan to join us for an afternoon of free fun.