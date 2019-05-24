Greenville Scottish Games

Friday, May 24th at 6pm Downtown Greenville

The Great Scot! Parade will marching up Main Street from Broad Street to E. North! Pipe Bands, faeries, floats and the Royal Highland Fusiliers!

Saturday, May 25th at Furman University

Gates open at 8:30am. Events are over by 4pm and the Awards Ceremony is at 5pm. Then, stick around for the greatest Scottish Happy Hour in the world at 5:30pm – celtic music, pipe bands and beer in the Entertainment Tent!