Greenville Scottish Games

to Google Calendar - Greenville Scottish Games - 2018-05-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Greenville Scottish Games - 2018-05-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Greenville Scottish Games - 2018-05-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Greenville Scottish Games - 2018-05-25 00:00:00

Furman University 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, South Carolina 29613

We also made the decision to expand the Games into new directions, while at the same time building and improving all the traditional Scottish Games elements. This has brought in an increasingly diverse attendance of folks who may not be of Scottish heritage but who come to see all-day Border Collies, or the British Car Show, or take their children to Wee Scotland, etc. We are conducting a Miss Greenville Scottish Games as part of the Official Miss South Carolina Pageant, the only Games in the US to do so.

Info
Furman University 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, South Carolina 29613 View Map
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Greenville Scottish Games - 2018-05-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Greenville Scottish Games - 2018-05-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Greenville Scottish Games - 2018-05-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Greenville Scottish Games - 2018-05-25 00:00:00
BRC News Sprocket2

BRC Subs MJ 16

Facebook logo

Visit Our Sister Magazines!

RKR logo

Life Outside magazine

bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: