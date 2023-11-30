× Expand Greenville Holiday Fair

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at the 53rd annual Holiday Fair at the Greenville Convention Center! Whether it’s a family tradition or your first time attending, the Holiday Fair is far more that just Christmas décor. We offer the region’s largest selection of holiday arts, crafts and gifts for everyone on your list – all under one roof this Holiday season. Exhibitors include more than 350 crafters and commercial vendors in this three-day award-winning fair that gives shoppers a chance to support small businesses this holiday season.

– Tickets can be purchased in person at the event and ticket prices are $7 for adults and $6 for seniors. Children under 12 are free. Parking is $5.

– The show will open each day at 10 AM.

– The show floor has been expanded this year so that vendor booths can be spaced further apart and aisle traffic decreased.

2023 Show: Thursday, November 30: 10am-8pm. Friday, December 1: 10am-8pm. Saturday, December 2: 10am-6pm. For general admission and group rate information, click here.

We’re easy to find! Holiday Fair’s home is the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina. Click here for driving directions.