CCNB Amphitheater 861 S.E. Main St., Simpsonville, South Carolina 29681

Greenville Country Music Fest is back! Throw on your boots, hop in the truck and head on down to Greenville 'cause we have another great lineup planned to rock CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park! Enjoy line dancing, multiple stages, tons of great fest food and fun, and more great music with your favorite country artists.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
