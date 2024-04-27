The Greening Up the Mountains Festival is a heritage arts festival that celebrates the arrival of Spring through both traditional and contemporary forms of Appalachian art, music, food, and beverage which honor our community and local artisans. The festival is sponsored by both the Town of Sylva and the Main Street Sylva Association and will be held in historical downtown Sylva, North Carolina. The Greening Up The Mountains Festival enjoys crowds upwards 12,000 attendees and has 175 vendor booth spaces. In addition to a variety of arts, crafts, and food vendors, attendees can enjoy a 5k run, beverage arts featuring local craft breweries, and live music throughout the day.

​Be sure to visit both Main Street and Bridge Park to enjoy all the festival has to offer. Like us on Facebook to receive festival updates and information.