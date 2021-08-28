Greening Up the Mountains Festival

× Expand by Jeff Bean Downtown Sylva

Now in its 23rd year, this heritage arts festival held in historic downtown Sylva celebrates both traditional and contemporary forms of Appalachian art, music, food, and beverage to honor Jackson County’s community and local artisans. Sponsored by the Town of Sylva and the Main Street Sylva Association, attendees to the festival can also enjoy a 5k run, youth talent contest, beverage arts featuring local craft breweries, and live music throughout the day on two stages.