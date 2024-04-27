Greening Up The Mountains

The Greening Up the Mountains Festival, now in its 26th year, is a heritage arts festival that celebrates the arrival of Spring through both traditional and contemporary forms of Appalachian art, music, food, and beverage which honor our community and local artisans. The festival is sponsored by both the Town of Sylva and the Main Street Sylva Association and will be held in Historic Downtown Sylva, North Carolina. The Greening Up The Mountains Festival enjoys crowds of upwards of 12,000 attendees and has 150 vendor booth spaces.

