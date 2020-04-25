Greening up the Mountains

Downtown Sylva NC Sylva, North Carolina 28779

The Greening Up the Mountains Festival, now in its 23rd year, is a heritage arts festival that celebrates the arrival of Spring through both traditional and contemporary forms of Appalachian art, music, food, and beverage which honor our community and local artisans. The festival is sponsored by both the Town of Sylva and the Main Street Sylva Association and will be held in historic downtown Sylva, North Carolina. The Greening Up the Mountains Festival enjoys crowds upwards of 12,000 attendees and has 175 vendor booth spaces. In addition to a variety of arts, crafts, and food vendors, attendees can enjoy a 5k run, youth talent contest, beverage arts featuring local craft breweries, and live music throughout the day on two stages.

Downtown Sylva NC Sylva, North Carolina 28779
