Greeneville Farmers Market Opening Day

Doak House Museum at Tusculum University 690 Erwin Hwy, Tennessee 37745

Greeneville Farmers Market opening day for the 2023 season. Celebrating Mother's Day Saturday May 13 9-1. Greeneville oldest farmers market is held on Saturdays thru October 9-1. Offering fresh fruits and vegetables in season, crafts, jams and jellies, baked goods including bread, honey, homemade jewelry and more. Located at the Doak House Museum at Tusculum University, 690 Erwin Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37745.

Info

Markets, Outdoor
4235523023
