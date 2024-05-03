× Expand Greenbrier Concours d'Elegance

May 3-5, 2024

Since its inception in 2018, The Greenbrier Concours d'Elegance has grown to become one of the premier automotive events in the United States, drawing car collectors and enthusiasts from across the country to the iconic Greenbrier resort for a weekend filled with smiles and horsepower.

The 2024 event is shaping up to be the best one yet. It begins May 3 with a spirited Summit Drive to Snowshoe Mountain Resort. Cars & Cocktails, which will surround the legendary Springhouse and golf clubhouse on May 4, gives all automotive lovers a chance to show off their favorites, and the Charitable Dinner that night combines the award-winning food of America's Resort with a Kentucky Derby watch party and a charity auction.

It all culminates on May 5 with the Sunday Concours, which brings close to 100 of the top collector cars in the world to the picturesque Front Circle at The Greenbrier to compete for amazing trophies created by the resort's skilled artisans.

This year's featured class is "Transportation Workhorses: Light Trucks and Utility Vehicles That Moved the World." Registration is open now.

Friday, May 3

8:30 a.m - 3:30 p.m. — Summit Drive ®

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. — Welcome Reception T

Saturday, May 4

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. — Cars & Cocktails ®

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. — Charitable Dinner T

Sunday, May 5

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. — Concours ®

® - Register Your Car

​T - Purchase Tickets