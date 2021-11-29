Great Smoky Thanksgiving Arts & Crafts

Unique handcrafted gifts made by members of Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community are offered as they host their annual holiday show at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. This year the event will combine its formerly separate Thanksgiving and Christmas shows. The Gatlinburg Arts and Crafts Community is the nation’s largest organization of independent artisans makes its home in Gatlinburg and the 8-mile Arts and Crafts Loop along Route 321, Buckhorn Road and Glades Road.