Regal Celebration of Lights

Join us for the lighting of our new 42' tree in Krutch Park Ext. Enjoy live music, carolers, train rides, pictures with Santa, face painting, take a family picture in the AT&T Snow Globe and more. WDVX Holiday Ho Ho Ho Down will be on Bill Lyons Pavilion from 6:30pm – 9:00pm. Market Street will have local businesses doing crafts with children, stop by Home Depot's Little Elves Workshop, make a card to be sent to our soldiers with American Red Cross ‘Cards for Heros’. And don't forget to stop by and see the miniature train set! The lighting of the tree ceremony begins at 6pm, other activities will begin after.