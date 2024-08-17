Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival

Townsend Visitors Center 7906 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Townsend, Tennessee 37882

Join us this August for a summertime spectacle, when professional balloonist light up the evening sky with a beautiful balloon glow and spectacular tethered rides. The sky will be filled with a spectrum of color like never before, against a backdrop of a breathtaking Tennessee Smoky Mountain sunset, in beautiful Townsend, Tennessee!

Attention: This event has moderately strenuous walking. Festival grounds are rough terrain and can be challenging to maneuver.

Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
