Great Smoky Mountains Fly Fishing Festival

GO TO BRYSON CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, this Saturday (October 8) for the 2nd Annual Smoky Mountains Fly Fishing Festival.

The Smoky Mountains and surrounding areas are home to some of the best fly fishing (and grouse hunting) in the eastern United States. This Saturday, Bryson City is celebrating this very rich fly fishing heritage. And be sure to take your tackle and cast a line into the nearby Tuckasegee River or other local waters.