The Great Balsam Bike Relay

The third annual Great Balsam Bike Relay will be held in Jackson County, North Carolina on August 8, 2020. The race is unique, combining the disciplines of road biking and mountain biking. Teams of four racers will travel over dirt trails, gravel, and asphalt over the course of the race. The race route is kept a secret until check in the day before. The race brings riders from several states to experience the extreme mountain adventure known as the Balsam Bike Relay.

This event is a relay, much like the popular Smoky Mountain Relay. But instead of running a course through western North Carolina’s mountains, you’ll cycle it. Teams are made up of four cyclists, ideally two mountain bikers and two road specialists. Each rider will ride two segments, one at a time, for a total of eight riding segments. Segments vary in both length and elevation profile. Mountain bikes are permitted on paved sections, but no road bikes on the trail or gravel sections. Cyclocross bikes are permitted, except for on designated single-track sections. Limited mechanical support in case of bike breakdowns will be provided, but we advise that you check out our required and recommended gear list in order to be fully prepared for the event. Cost is between $205 – $310.